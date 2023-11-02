Educators 'heartened' as B.C. and Ontario mandate Holocaust education

To combat rising antisemitism, both British Columbia and Ontario announced this week that they would introduce mandatory Holocaust education for high school students, teaching them of the murder of six million Jews and others during the Second World War by Nazi Germany.“For our friends and neighbours in the Jewish community, this has been an incredibly frightening time. We have seen a rise in antisemitism in B.C.

Romney said she is still learning about prisoner-doctors in German concentration camps during the war, and has a book in the works on the subject. Nina Krieger, executive director of the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre, said many people are surprised that Holocaust education wasn't mandatory in B.C. before.

The centre reaches around 25,000 students a year with its programming, and Krieger said the centre is"very heartened by the province's announcement" to make Holocaust education mandatory for the 2025 school year.

The issue isn't just that students are unaware of what the Holocaust is. They're actually getting information that is incorrect and harmful and dangerous through other means," she added.

