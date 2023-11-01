Educational assistants strike for better pay, impacting a Manitoba school division

Dueck Thiessen said that at issue is the demand for fairer wages. He added that the union and the school division agree on a number of things, but the call for better pay is what remains. “The energy is good out here on the picket line. There’s a high level of participation. People are feeling like this is what needs to happen,” said Dueck Thiessen.In terms of pay, the director noted that educational assistants want to be paid equally or as close to such compared to neighbouring school divisions.

According to Dueck Thiessen, the wage gap between workers from the Hanover School Division and other divisions is estimated between $2 to $4. “We’re definitely motivated to get to the table and get a deal. We’re not striking to strike. We’re striking to get a good deal,” said Dueck Thiessen. “I don’t know how optimistic to be, but I’m definitely hopeful that this can be a short strike. And we can get back to the table and get these people back to doing what they want to do, which is work with the students who they care about.

