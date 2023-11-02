Edmonton’s Food Bank survey shows more working people need its services

Currently, in Edmonton, 35,000 hampers are given out every month, about 500 of those people were questioned for this survey. Results showed that 27 per cent of people using the food bank are working, up by five per cent from 2018, and those who work said they have low wages. The most common barrier to employment was a health condition or a disability.

The survey also showed 75 per cent are renting at market price, 47 per cent have higher stress levels compared to last year and 86 per cent don’t have any savings. When respondents are running low on money the top three things they are most likely to cut back on are rent or mortgage, food and clothing. The survey noted that many people already only spend their money on rent and food, making it the only option to cut back on.Edmonton’s Food Bank executive director Marjorie Bencz said people are turning to credit cards to afford to survive.

“They are relying heavily on credit cards, or line of credit, borrowing … Those kinds of things which may solve the problem on the very short term but may cause problems for the individual or family over time,” Bencz said.

Bencz said when people used to be asked how much extra money they needed so they would no longer have to use the food bank, people used to say about $500, but now people said they need more than $700.Alberta’s CPP exit would put millions of retirements at risk, Freeland saysBeer prices could soon go up due to ‘beer tax.’ What to know

She said these numbers speak to the need of affordable housing and other measures to make a difference for people struggling to afford to survive. The plan is to take the survey results to governments to see if they can make meaningful change.“Handing out of food, people are appreciative and it helps people for a short period of time, but we also need to have those conversations about how we reduce food insecurity or hunger in our community.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Colchester Food Bank holding a 'Food Fight' to encourage donations for holiday seasonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Colchester Food Bank holding a 'Food Fight' to encourage donations for holiday seasonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Abegweit First Nation shatters records with 12 truckloads of food donated to Charlottetown food bankExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Abegweit First Nation shatters records with 12 truckloads of food donated to Charlottetown food bankExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

CTVTORONTO: ‘Levels beyond crisis’: Billy Bishop Airport partners with Daily Bread Food Bank on new donation driveA new donation drive is being held at Billy Bishop Airport this month amid reports that food banks are struggling to keep up with a significant increase in demand.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Royal Bank of Canada injects $2.95 billion into City National BankRoyal Bank of Canada has made a significant capital infusion of $2.95 billion into its U.S. unit City National Bank to strengthen its capital. This is one of the largest annual fund injections since RBC acquired the bank in 2015.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕