Edmonton Oilers win Heritage Classic 5-2 over Calgary Flames

“That’s more the hockey that we expect out of ourselves,” Leon Draisaitl said post-game. “Throughout the entire lineup I thought we were really good. That’s the way we play, and obviously this night with everything around it makes it more special.”

“You look at the goals we scored, every single one of them was around their blue paint or creating havoc around their blue paint,” Evander Kane added. “That’s a recipe for success for our group.” The Oilers jumped on the Flames early, with Brett Kulak swiping in a rebound on the backhand 4:19 into the game. Shortly after the Oilers killed off a two-man disadvantage, Draisaitl set up Zach Hyman for his third of the season. The Flames had another two-man advantage later and this time cashed in thanks to a deflection from Nazem Kadri.“I thought the penalties kept them alive in the game,” Oilers Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “Five-on-five defensively, I thought we had the puck a lot.

Vinny Desharnais’ point shot bounced past Jacob Markstrom to make it 4-2 Oilers 6:16 into the third. It was Desharnais’ first NHL goal. “No one really knew it was my first one. I don’t know how they didn’t know that,” Desharnais said with a laugh after the game. “We’ve had some momentum and some good periods but we haven’t been able to put a full 60 together. I knew that goal was big, whoever scored it. headtopics.com

