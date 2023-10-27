Edmonton Oilers look to reset their NHL season in Heritage Classic showdown with Calgary Flames

The Oilers are off to a dreadful start, winning just one of their first seven games. McDavid, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, has missed the team’s last two games with an upper-body ailment.

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said that McDavid skated Thursday, but was noncommittal if the superstar would be available for Sunday’s tilt at Commonwealth Stadium against the Calgary Flames. Woodcroft said that McDavid knows his body than anyone else, and that the centre will be the one to best determine if he can function well enough in below-zero temperatures and the chippy ice that’s so common in outdoor games.The Oilers’ power play, which was humming along at a 30 per cent clip before McDavid got hurt, is one-for-seven over the past two games.

“It’s an opportunity,” said winger Zach Hyman, who has seven points so far this season. “It’s a game that’s unlike any other game we’ll play this year. Let’s get going, here. Let’s get kick-started. It’s a kick in the butt. headtopics.com

If McDavid plays or not, Woodcroft said the Heritage Classic allows his team the chance to change its focus. He admitted that hockey isn’t fun for a team that he repeatedly said was “in a mud puddle.” Being outdoors, in front of the largest crowd of the season, in a game against the Oilers’ fiercest rival, that could be the spark the team needs.‘We expect better partnership’: Feds’ heating oil carbon tax freeze catches B.C.

