Edmonton Oilers Dominate San Jose Sharks with 9-2 Victory

EDMONTON — Warren Foegele had two goals and Adam Henrique and Dylan Holloway each had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers closed out the home portion of their regular-season schedule with some panache, squashing the San Jose Sharks 9-2 on Monday.

The Oilers kept their foot on the gas with another goal coming midway through the first when Foegele elected to shoot on a two-on-one and recorded his career-high 18th of the campaign. Edmonton got that back less than three minutes later as Foegele made a diving lunge to poke in a loose puck that was lying in the crease for his second of the contest.

Just 31 seconds later the Oilers added yet another goal as Perry elected to dish it to Bouchard on a two-on one and the young Oilers blueliner notched his 18th.

