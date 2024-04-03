Edmonton Mayor Vows to Investigate Fatal Dog Attack on 11-Year-Old Boy

Edmonton’s mayor is pledging to find out why two dogs were allowed to remain in a home where previous attacks by the pets ended this week with one that killed an 11-year-old B.C. boy. “I think we all expect that when people take on the responsibility of having pets in their private homes that they will live up to the expectations that are in the licencing bylaw,” said Amarjeet Sohi on Wednesday, two days after the boys’ death.

Marcus Toneatto, superintendent of the Okanagan-Similkameen school district, said support workers have been sent to Osoyoos Elementary School in southern British Columbia, where the boy attended Grade 5. “The district’s critical incident team was immediately gathered, notified of the situation and developed a response plan to support students and staff at the school,” he said. “We want to send our heartfelt condolences to the family.” He said the school and the family are asking for privac

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TerraceStandard / 🏆 24. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Edmonton Mayor Vows to Investigate Fatal Dog AttackEdmonton’s mayor is pledging to find out why two dogs were allowed to remain in a home where previous attacks by the pets ended this week with one that killed an 11-year-old boy.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Edmonton Mayor Vows to Investigate Fatal Dog AttackEdmonton’s mayor is pledging to find out why two dogs were allowed to remain in a home where previous attacks by the pets ended this week with one that killed an 11-year-old boy.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Edmonton Mayor Vows to Investigate Fatal Dog AttackEdmonton’s mayor is pledging to find out why two dogs were allowed to remain in a home where previous attacks by the pets ended this week with one that killed an 11-year-old boy.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Ratification votes held for City of Edmonton, Edmonton Public Library CSU 52 members after strike avertedA ratification vote is underway for members of Civic Service Union 52 after a tentative deal between the union and the City of Edmonton was reached last week.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Mayor Sohi to ‘dig deeper’ to find ways to help Edmonton festivals facing financial strugglesThe mayor says he will be looking into what the city can do to help Edmonton festivals stay afloat amid ongoing financial struggles coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Edmonton mayor calls on premier for equitable treatment amid financial challengesMayor Amarjeet Sohi says decades of neglect from the provincial government have put Edmonton in a difficult financial situation and he's calling on the premier to step up and give the city equitable treatment. Sohi laid out nine ways the province could assist the city financially, totalling an ask of tens of millions of dollars.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »