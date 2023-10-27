EDITORIAL: Waiting for a fully staffed, functioning health-care system

in the emergency department after her vehicle was totalled in two successive collisions on Oct. 18 are incredulous over how long the wait was.

"She was desperately sick. She was pretty shaky. And you know, you could tell she was still in shock," said the woman’s mother-in-law, Joan Best."I couldn't understand why no one had come out to see her yet. How can you come out of a car accident like that and not be seen for more than 11 hours?"

Dale Best, left, and his mother Joan Best stand next to the car Dale's wife was driving when she was hit by two separate vehicles in a motor vehicle accident in Sydney on Oct. 18. - Nicole Sullivan“I just wanted to get my wife home before she lost the ability to recognize her own children,” Shawn Daigle told SaltWire about arranging a flight from St. John’s home to Labrador for his wife, Linda, who was dying of brain cancer. headtopics.com

Joan Best’s daughter-in-law, too, remains healthy after she was eventually seen by a doctor, sent for an X-ray and ultrasound before being released. And Shawn Daigle was able to get an EVAS Air flight for his wife in time to see her daughters one last time.

Their stories, though, highlight an overburdened and understaffed system that leaves families in anguish while waiting their turn.

