Eddie Robar Named Interim City Manager of Edmonton

Eddie Robar has been named Edmonton’s interim city manager until council hires someone to permanently be the most senior official in city administration. Robar was appointed acting city manager on March 22, when it was suddenly announced Andre Corbould would be leaving the role on April 3. On Wednesday, the city said Robar would stay in the position as the interim manager, responsible for leading more than 11,000 employees.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi expressed confidence in Robar's ability to provide a steady hand during the transition period

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GlobalCalgary / 🏆 50. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ratification votes held for City of Edmonton, Edmonton Public Library CSU 52 members after strike avertedA ratification vote is underway for members of Civic Service Union 52 after a tentative deal between the union and the City of Edmonton was reached last week.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Support centre for homeless will be permanent in Edmonton, expanded to Calgary: provinceThe province is making a navigation and support centre to provide safe shelter for the homeless in Edmonton permanent and has announced plans for a similar facility in Calgary.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Man suspected of trafficking guns through the mail sought by Edmonton policeOn Tuesday, Jan. 16, an unknown man reportedly went to a Canada Post outlet in Fort McMurray and mailed what police said was a restricted firearm to an address in Edmonton.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Edmonton Oilers score overtime win over Winnipeg JetsZach Hyman’s 51st goal of the season gave the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night. The Jets had several good chances in the first few minutes of the game, forcing Stuart Skinner to come up with several challenging saves. Hyman had the Oilers best chance but was denied by...

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Breathing new life into a historic Edmonton neighbourhoodDeparture of farmers’ market a ‘big blow’ for revitalization efforts, building owner says

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Edmonton finalizing severance for city manager — the 7th high-ranking official to depart in a yearThe City of Edmonton is finalizing severance details with Andre Corbould, as the city manager suddenly leaves his position after three years on the job.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »