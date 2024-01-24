Economists Warn Bank of Canada About Interest Rate Cuts

Far too many indicators, inflation included, are still too erratic for the BoC to approach the topic of interest rate cuts, economists warn. In December, but many experts are still forecasting that the first interest rate announcement of the year, slated for Wednesday, January 24, will bring another hold. are all predicting that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will hold its benchmark rate at 5%, which is where it’s been since the last rate hike in July.

Although the bank’s deliberations this week are anticipated to be fairly cut and dry, the press conference that will follow Wednesday’s announcement — it’s scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET — could give Canadians some clues about those elusive rate cuts (or at the very least, help to manage expectations about when that first cut will realistically come). A quarterly Monetary Policy Report will also be released in tandem with the rate announcement. On January 24, we’ll publish our Monetary Policy Report, providing you with the latest insights on Canada’s econom





