Econoline Crush Finds Catharsis in Music

For Trevor Hurst, founding member of the 90s rock band Econoline Crush, dealing with grief through music has been a cathartic experience. Last month, the band released its fifth studio album, When the Devil Drives, its first release in more than 10 years. Hurst explained that the recording and production of the album came at a very difficult time, as he had lost his parents and the band had also lost guitarist David 'Ziggy' Sigmund.

Hurst wrote an additional song for the record as a way of processing Sigmund's death

