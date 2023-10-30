ECB Unlikely to Lower Interest Rates in First Half of 2023, Says Policymaker

VILNIUS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The latest data suggests the European Central Bank won't need to raise interest rates in December, barring major surprises, but it is unlikely to start lowering borrowing costs in the first half of next year, ECB policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Monday.

"At the moment economic activity, development indicates it (raising rates) would not be needed, and I would like to hope so," the Lithuanian central bank governor said."(But) I would be surprised if we would need to lower rates during the first half of the next year."

