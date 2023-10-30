ECB’s Kazimir Says Rate-Cut Bets for First Half 2024 Misplaced

ECB’s Kazimir Says Rate-Cut Bets for First Half 2024 MisplacedWarning Signs Grow Apple Is Losing Chinese Consumers to HuaweiStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpSpanish Inflation Quickens to Highest Since April on ElectricityEuropean Gas Prices Jump After Egypt Says Imports StoppedHSBC Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback After Missing EstimatesOct. 31 is the deadline for the underused housing tax.

5% of Housing Is Vacant, Suggesting Property HoardedChina’s ICBC Posts Scant Profit Gain on Shrinking MarginsEmerging-Market Companies at Risk With $400 Billion of Debt DueSiemens Energy Chairman Says ‘No Need’ for State MoneyHSBC Hopes Results Please Ping An, Which Had Sought BreakupSwedish Economy Stagnates as Interest-Rate Hikes Weigh on OutputEuropean Stocks Gain Ahead of Slew of Central Bank DecisionsUBS Takes Down Credit Suisse Logo From Canary Wharf BuildingStrained Markets Face Added...

ECB’s Kazimir Says Rate-Cut Bets for First Half 2024 MisplacedEuropean Central Bank Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said investor wagers on reductions in borrowing costs before mid-2024 are unrealistic. Read more ⮕

Indonesian Police Arrest 27 Suspected Militants Ahead of 2024 ElectionsIndonesian police have arrested 27 suspected militants with links to banned extremist groups, including Jemmaah Anshorut Daulah (JAD), ahead of the 2024 elections. The arrests were made after the interrogation of 18 militants arrested earlier. Authorities are taking preventive action against possible acts of terror, but there is no indication of increasing terrorism threats so far. Read more ⮕

Former Vice President Mike Pence Suspends 2024 Presidential CampaignFormer Vice President Mike Pence has withdrawn from the 2024 GOP presidential race, stating that it is not his time. Despite struggling to gain traction and facing financial difficulties, Pence vows to continue advocating for conservative values. Read more ⮕

Mike Pence Withdraws from 2024 Presidential RaceFormer Vice President Mike Pence announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Republican presidential race due to poor poll numbers and lack of campaign funds. Read more ⮕

Chinese Online Insurer Shouhui Considers Hong Kong IPO in 2024Shenzhen Shouhui Technology Group Ltd., a Chinese online insurance platform, is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more ⮕

Chinese Online Insurer Shouhui Considers Hong Kong IPO in 2024Chinese online insurer Shouhui is considering an IPO in Hong Kong in 2024. The company aims to raise funds and expand its operations. Read more ⮕