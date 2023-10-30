ECB’s Kazimir Says Rate-Cut Bets for First Half 2024 Misplaced

European Stocks Gain Ahead of Slew of Central Bank DecisionsUBS Takes Down Credit Suisse Logo From Canary Wharf BuildingBlackRock Says Buy Metals Companies If You Care About ClimateSNB Will No Longer Pay for Deposits Held to Meet Reserve NeedsQuants With $23 Trillion See AI Takeover Even as They Hold BackIsrael-Hamas War Escalation Puts Qatar’s Clout to the TestSwedish Economy Stagnates as Interest-Rate Hikes Weigh on OutputCitadel’s Griffin Flies Asia-Based Staff to Tokyo Disney ResortDubai’s...

Chinese Online Insurer Shouhui Considers Hong Kong IPO in 2024Shenzhen Shouhui Technology Group Ltd., a Chinese online insurance platform, is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Indonesian Police Arrest 27 Suspected Militants Ahead of 2024 ElectionsIndonesian police have arrested 27 suspected militants with links to banned extremist groups, including Jemmaah Anshorut Daulah (JAD), ahead of the 2024 elections. The arrests were made after the interrogation of 18 militants arrested earlier. Authorities are taking preventive action against possible acts of terror, but there is no indication of increasing terrorism threats so far.

Former Vice President Mike Pence Suspends 2024 Presidential CampaignFormer Vice President Mike Pence has withdrawn from the 2024 GOP presidential race, stating that it is not his time. Despite struggling to gain traction and facing financial difficulties, Pence vows to continue advocating for conservative values.

