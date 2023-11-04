ECB President Lagarde: Slowing Inflation is Our Forecast

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated that slowing inflation is their forecast and that they are determined to bring prices back to their target. Lagarde mentioned that according to their projections, they will achieve this goal by 2025. She also expressed that she is not concerned about the political implications of the central bank's efforts, as their mandate is to ensure price stability.

The ECB has paused its campaign of interest-rate hikes in order to regain control of inflation. Lagarde stated that Greece's economic and financial situation has shown improvements

