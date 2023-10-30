ECB keeping up pressure on banks to loosen ties with Russia -Enria

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsFRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has kept up pressure on banks to loosen ties with Russia but it knows that it is not easy to secure approval from local authorities, ECB supervisor Andrea Enria said in an interview published on Monday.

"We continue putting pressure on banks to downsize and potentially exit," Enria told the Financial Times."We acknowledge that there are legal constraints and that, in order to exit the business, you need to find suitable buyers and you need to get an approval from the local authorities in Russia, which is not always easy."

ECB Official Says Interest Rate Increases on HoldA member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, Boris Vujcic, stated that the bank has finished raising interest rates for now due to falling inflation and measures to dampen lending. This comes after the ECB kept rates unchanged for the first time in over a year, with expectations that borrowing costs will remain at this level until 2024. Read more ⮕

BNP Head Says ECB Shouldn’t Delay Starting to Cut Interest RatesBNP Paribas SA Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said the European Central Bank shouldn’t wait long to start easing monetary policy in order to protect the euro-area economy. Read more ⮕

ECB's Kazimir: too early to call end of rate hikes, bet on cutsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

European shares rise on healthcare boost, retreating bond yieldsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕