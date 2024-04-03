Early Spring Storm Brings Snow and Rain to Eastern Canada

An early spring storm is bringing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to five provinces in Eastern Canada. Large areas of central Ontario and southern Quebec are expected to receive 15 to 30 centimetres of snow between Wednesday and Thursday.

Environment Canada warns that the snow may be heavy and wet, making travel difficult. In addition, heavy rain and gusting winds are expected in other cities like Barrie, Hamilton, and Niagara Falls.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNationalNews / 🏆 82. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spring storm to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow across Eastern CanadaAn early spring storm is set to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow to five provinces in Eastern Canada.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Early spring means early sniffles for allergy sufferersSpring is finally here, but for those who suffer from allergies, the season is not what it's cracked up to be.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

‘Pollen season is here’: Spring allergies arrive early in some parts of CanadaWith a milder winter wrapping up across Canada, many seasonal allergy sufferers may find themselves confronted with an unexpected consequence: an early start to allergy season.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: Shop these early deals!We're just two days away from Amazon's first ever Big Spring Sale and to kick things off, these 10 items are already on sale.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Driving ranges taking advantage of early springThe Northern Lights Golf Complex and Dragon Hills Golf Course have opened up their driving ranges for the 2024 season.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

'Early spring storm' expected tonight through ThursdayPower outages will be possible. Travel may become hazardous due to accumulating snow and reduced visibility, Environment Canada says

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »