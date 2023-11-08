Early NHL Season Trends: Ovechkin's Slow Start, Oilers' Goaltending Woes, and Golden Knights' Success

Nearly a month into the NHL season, Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record looks safer than Edmonton’s playoff chances, there might be a challenger for the worst team in league history and the Stanley Cup hangover is nowhere to be seen in Las Vegas. Alex Ovechkin off to an uncharacteristically slow start, the Oilers’ terrible goaltending and the San Jose Sharks losing their first 11 games are among some of the disturbing early trends.

Elsewhere, the Golden Knights are rolling, Connor Bedard is scoring for Chicago and the Boston Bruins are back after a disappointing first-round exit. The traditional Thanksgiving barometer for being in a playoff position is still two weeks away, but there are good signs for Detroit, Vancouver and Anaheim. Not so much for Pittsburgh, Ottawa and Calgary.“It’s a situation throughout the league,” Washington general manager Brian MacLellan said. “There’s a few teams that are firing on all cylinders, but I think there’s quite a few teams that are, like us, trying to find their game and be consistent at it.”Ovechkin has scored just twice – once on a power play and once into an empty net – matching his lowest total through 10 games in his nearly two-decade career with the Capitals. Just like the previous two times (in 2008-09 and 2013), it came after training camp with a new coac

