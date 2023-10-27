Durham Region releasing more details on purchase of property in Whitby that will become supportive housing

, which determined the value of the building before it was bought by the region. The actual report is being released to councillors, but not the public.on Wednesday, which would have reconsidered the plans for the shelter inside the building, now called 1635 Dundas. That motion was defeated.Before the documents were released, Yamada expressed concerns about the possibility of mould during an interview with Durham Radio News (DRN).

“Back during the outbreak at Sunnycrest, I had an opportunity to speak with some PSWs, and they told me that the third floor was off-limits due to mould,” he explained. One of the documents released Friday appears to confirm the presence of mould inside the building, but also outlines the procedures needed to remove it.“For me, I think the best answer is to find a location in an industrial area that would be able to have those wrap-around supports, to have the security needed and keep it away from residential communities,” he said.

On Wednesday, Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy noted that the town and the region were continuing to discuss terms-of-condition around 1635 Dundas. “I’m looking forward to seeing what has been negotiated,” said Yamada to DRN. “It has got to be what the residents want to see that will allow them to feel safe in their community and something that they’ll feel confident with.” headtopics.com

“If the residents can’t get behind an agreement for their community, where they live, where they enjoy the local parks or restaurants, I think that’s going to have to be a bigger part of the discussion,” he added.Ctrl+Enter

