Matt Dunstone is in the winner's circle for the first time this season and his Winnipeg-based foursome did it in dramatic fashion.

In the fourth end, Dunstone made a soft takeout to put up a three-spot and grab a 4-2 advantage. Retornaz came right back and scored a deuce in the fifth to tie it at 4-4 before Dunstone scored his second three-point end of the game in the sixth to take a commanding lead with just two ends to play.

The 28-year-old Dunstone won the game with an open takeout in the extra, shooting against four counter stones from Retornaz. Team Dunstone, who dropped the Brier final last year to Team Brad Gushue, had yet to win this season prior to the Soo Curlers Fall Classic with a loss in the PointsBet Invitational final and quarterfinal defeats at the ATB Okotoks Classic and last week's Tour Challenge on the Grand Slam circuit on their card. headtopics.com

Unbelievable turn out so far at the Soo Curlers Fall Classic. This is just one side of the rink too. I can’t wait to see what the weekend brings!and everyone involved in making the Soo Curlers Fall Classic an event to remember. Highly recommend adding it to your competition calendar next season. Such a great opportunity to reconnect with this amazing community ❤️👊🏼Team Retornaz, who jumped up to No.

Team Reid Carruthers, winners of the PointsBet Invitational in September, missed the playoffs after dropping three straight games to Dunstone, Sturmay and Shuster.Dunstone wasn't the only Canadian curler to pick up their first bonspiel win of the season this weekend as Corryn Brown captured the Kamloops Crown of Curling with an undefeated run. It was hard fought, but we managed to squeak out the win in the final against Team Dennis. headtopics.com

Dunstone outlasts world No. 2 Retornaz to capture inaugural Soo Curlers Fall ClassicMatt Dunstone is in the winners circle for the first time this season and his Winnipeg-based foursome did it in dramatic fashion. Read more ⮕

Intense Championship Game at Soo Curlers Fall ClassicThe first annual Soo Curlers Fall Classic concluded with an exciting championship game between two top curling teams. Matt Dunstone's team emerged victorious after an extra end, defeating Joel Retornaz and his Italian team. The game was filled with incredible shots and intense competition, showcasing the skill of both teams. Read more ⮕

Noah Metivier leads Greater Sudbury Cubs to shutout victory over Soo EaglesNoah Metivier's unbeatable performance in goal helps the Greater Sudbury Cubs secure a 6-0 win against the Soo Eagles in a Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League game. Oliver Smith, Josh Kavanagh, Ben Harris, Ben Lacroix, and Cameron Walker contribute to the scoring. Read more ⮕

Soo Greyhounds Comeback for Overtime VictoryThe Soo Greyhounds, despite a slow start, managed to come back from a 3-0 deficit and secure a 6-5 overtime victory against the Flint Firebirds. Coach John Dean acknowledged the team's poor performance but praised their ability to turn the game around in the second period. Read more ⮕

Calgary Humane Society Offers Mixed Breed Puppies for AdoptionThe Calgary Humane Society is offering a variety of mixed breed puppies for adoption. These puppies are expected to become large-sized when fully-grown. All animals from the society come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and receive necessary medical interventions prior to adoption. Read more ⮕

Mixed Weather with Chance of Rain Showers or FlurriesExpect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. The temperature will reach a high of plus 3. On Wednesday, it will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. The temperature will reach a high of plus 2. Read more ⮕