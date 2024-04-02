Duke Energy's Florida segment files for new base rates

Duke Energy's Florida segment (DEF) has filed for new base rates, seeking $820 million in revenue between 2025-2027. The company aims to increase efficiency, modernize the grid, and invest in 14 new solar sites.

Customer bills will see a 4% increase from 2025 through 2027.

