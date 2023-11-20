Drunk Driver Arrested After Failing Breathalyzer Test

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account. You know, there are a number of things in this world that I just can’t understand, and among these things is the question of – why do some people, regardless of age, country, etc.

, who cause a traffic accident while being drunk, suddenly have a change in attitude and impudently wait for the police – with an outcome that is quite clear in advance? Perhaps this is the effect of alcohol, perhaps it is just one of those things whose nature we cannot understand (like black holes or the origin of the Universe). But time passes – more and more new stories appear about such drivers, like this one, recently told by The mom put the girl into the car and then came over from the side of the road to buckle her in The author smelled alcohol on his breath and just called the cops – so the guy ended up failing the breathalyzer test and getting arrested So, it was actually very simpl





boredpanda » / 🏆 17. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crown, defence say drunk driver should serve 3 years after killing two UBC studentsRICHMOND, B.C. — A Crown attorney says a driver who was drunk when he killed two University of British Columbia students should serve three years in jail and be prohibited from driving for five years.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 61. / 22,68 Read more »

Crown, defence say drunk driver should serve 3 years after killing two UBC studentsRICHMOND, B.C. — A Crown attorney says a driver who was drunk when he killed two University of British Columbia students should serve three years in jail and be prohibited from driving for five years.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Crown, defence say drunk driver should serve 3 years after killing two UBC studentsRICHMOND, B.C. — A Crown attorney says a driver who was drunk when he killed two University of British Columbia students should serve three years in jail and be prohibited from driving for five years.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Crown, defence say drunk driver should serve 3 years after killing two UBC studentsRICHMOND, B.C. — A Crown attorney says a driver who was drunk when he killed two University of British Columbia students should serve three years in jail and be prohibited from driving for five years.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Crown, defence say drunk driver should serve 3 years after killing two UBC studentsRICHMOND, B.C. — A Crown attorney says a driver who was drunk when he killed two University of British Columbia students should serve three years in jail and be prohibited from driving for five years.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89,32 Read more »

Drunk driver passed out behind wheel on Carmen's Way fined $2K20-year-old, who pleaded guilty to having over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, was also slapped with a 12-month driving prohibition

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »