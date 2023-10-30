Drugmakers Are Set to Pay 23andMe Millions to Access Consumer DNA

Israel Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsBiden Alaska Oil Plan Seen as Major Threat to Future DrillingProfit Cuts Signal More Bad News for S&P 500 After October SlumpFinland Discovers Rare Earth Minerals Key for Battery IndustryUK Mortgage Approvals Sink to Eight-Month Low After Rates JumpSNB Cuts Interest on Reserves in $660 Million Hit to BanksAscential Eyes £1.

Lawrence Seaway traffic to start moving again after tentative deal ends strikeChina War Veteran Blasts US as Troublemaker at Top Defense ForumStellantis Workers in Canada Strike as Contract Talks FailChina’s Top Car Brand BYD Confirms Record Quarterly ProfitUBS Takes Down Credit Suisse Logo From Canary Wharf BuildingMiddle-Class Americans Are Rattled by Fed’s Fight Against InflationUK Confirms Plans to Bring Crypto Under Stricter RulesPanasonic EV Batteries Tumble to Loss on Tempered Tesla...

Merck KGaA widens work on 'DNA damage' drugs in deal with China's HengruiExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

EU regulators set new Feb 14 deadline on Amazon/iRobot dealExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Extreme Heat Set to Increase Heart Attack, Stroke Deaths in USCardiovascular deaths due to heat will rise as high-temperature days become more frequent, a new study finds. Read more ⮕

EU regulators set new Feb 14 deadline on Amazon/iRobot dealEuropean Union (EU) antitrust regulators will decide by February 14 next year on whether to clear Amazon's $1.4 billion acquisition of robot vacuum maker... Read more ⮕

South Korea Oct exports set to expand for first time in 13 months: Reuters pollExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israel's Economy Set to Shrink 11% as Hamas War Escalates: JPMorganIsrael's economy is expected to shrink by 11% due to the escalating conflict with Hamas, according to JPMorgan. The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is unlike anything that has happened before. The death toll in Acapulco rises as Mexico deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Otis. Vice President Pence unexpectedly ends his 2024 campaign against Trump. Dutch Premier Rutte expresses openness to becoming the next NATO Chief. South Africa considers a visa waiver for Chinese and Indian nationals. Allies are concerned that the US is overextended as global conflicts spread. The G-7 trade chiefs condemn the weaponization of economic dependencies. X introduces subscription tiers costing up to $16 a month. GM CEO Barra faces setbacks as Cruise suspends operations. A former JPMorgan banker proposes an alternative plan for Telecom Italia. Lisbon sees an influx of digital nomads while Portugal's youth leave in large numbers. A crypto unicorn expects India to lower taxes on trading. Israeli troops enter Gaza for a limited raid. Boeing assesses a data dump threat from a cyber gang. Mohamed A. El-Erian criticizes the U.S. Fed for failing in four ways. The remote working boom benefits college towns like Knoxville. The U.S. economy shows dismal performance. Read more ⮕