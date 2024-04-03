Drought in Western Canada Threatens Oil and Gas Sector

Persistent and severe drought conditions across Western Canada could have a devastating effect on the oil and natural gas sector, which has drilling operations in some of the driest areas, according to a new report by Deloitte.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBC / 🏆 32. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Be prepared’: Western Canada braces for difficult drought seasonConcern is spreading through Western Canada about a difficult drought season ahead as the weather warms up. Heather Yourex-West looks at how those provinces are scrambling to prepare for water restrictions and hydroelectricity production workarounds.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Drought Threatens to Snarl Mississippi River Traffic for a Third YearThe Mississippi River is at risk of bottlenecks for a third straight year as warm, dry spring weather and low winter snowpack limit the amount of water feeding into it, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Weekend recap: Homan ends Canada's curling title droughtCanada skip Rachel Homan, right, and teammate Tracy Fleury hug as they celebrate after defeating Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni rink at the World Women's Curling Championship gold medal game in Sydney, N.S. on Sunday.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Canada's IPO drought reaches a full year with no end in sightCanada’s biggest market for initial public offerings is marking a grim milestone of a full year without a new listing, and with investors focused on a narrow set of themes, senior bankers don’t expect relief before the second half of 2024.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Western Canada: Elections Alberta turns its eyes to Take Back Alberta and its leaderThe Globe and Mail offers the most authoritative news in Canada, featuring national and international news

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Western Canada: Spring brings warnings of fierce wildfire season aheadMuch of Western Canada has been mired in a drought with snowpacks at historically low levels sparking fears that 2024 could see thousands more acres of woodland burned

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »