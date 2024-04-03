Drought in Western Canada poses risk for natural gas producers

Persistent drought conditions in Western Canada pose a challenge for natural gas producers as they prepare for the opening of Canada's first LNG export terminal. A report by Deloitte Canada identifies potential water shortages as a key risk for the oil and gas sector in 2024.

The most severe drought conditions are in northeast B.C. and northwest Alberta, the heart of Canada's natural gas drilling industry. Alberta has established a drought advisory panel for water usage negotiations.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVCalgary / 🏆 26. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Persistent Drought Conditions Pose Risk to Canada's Natural Gas ProducersA new report warns that persistent drought conditions in Western Canada could challenge natural gas producers as they prepare for the opening of Canada's first liquefied natural gas export terminal. The report highlights potential water shortages in the region, particularly in northeast B.C. and northwest Alberta, which are key areas for natural gas drilling. Alberta's government has already established a drought advisory panel, while B.C. Premier David Eby has described the situation as the most severe drought conditions in the province's history. Water usage is crucial for the natural gas industry, as hydraulic fracturing requires significant amounts of water.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

‘Be prepared’: Western Canada braces for difficult drought seasonConcern is spreading through Western Canada about a difficult drought season ahead as the weather warms up. Heather Yourex-West looks at how those provinces are scrambling to prepare for water restrictions and hydroelectricity production workarounds.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Drought Conditions in Western Canada Pose Challenges for Natural Gas ProducersPersistent drought conditions are poised to challenge natural gas producers even as they aim to ramp up in anticipation of Canada's first liquefied natural gas export terminal opening, a new report warns. The report by Deloitte Canada identifies potential water shortages in Western Canada as a key risk facing the oil and gas sector in 2024.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Drought in Western Canada Threatens Oil and Gas SectorA new report by Deloitte warns that persistent and severe drought conditions in Western Canada could have a devastating effect on the oil and natural gas sector, which has drilling operations in some of the driest areas.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Drought poses key risk to Canada's natural gas producers in 2024: DeloittePersistent drought conditions are poised to challenge natural gas producers even as they aim to ramp up in anticipation of Canada's first liquefied natural gas export terminal opening, a new report warns.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Weekend recap: Homan ends Canada's curling title droughtCanada skip Rachel Homan, right, and teammate Tracy Fleury hug as they celebrate after defeating Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni rink at the World Women's Curling Championship gold medal game in Sydney, N.S. on Sunday.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »