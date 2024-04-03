Drought Conditions in Western Canada Pose Challenges for Natural Gas Producers

Persistent drought conditions in Western Canada pose a challenge to natural gas producers as they prepare for the opening of Canada's first LNG export terminal. The region, which is the epicentre of Canada's natural gas drilling industry, is currently experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Alberta and British Columbia have taken measures to address water shortages, including setting up a drought advisory panel and initiating water usage negotiations.

Persistent Drought Conditions Pose Risk to Canada's Natural Gas ProducersA new report warns that persistent drought conditions in Western Canada could challenge natural gas producers as they prepare for the opening of Canada's first liquefied natural gas export terminal. The report highlights potential water shortages in the region, particularly in northeast B.C. and northwest Alberta, which are key areas for natural gas drilling. Alberta's government has already established a drought advisory panel, while B.C. Premier David Eby has described the situation as the most severe drought conditions in the province's history. Water usage is crucial for the natural gas industry, as hydraulic fracturing requires significant amounts of water.

