Driver located after hit-and-run incident in downtown Toronto

The driver who fled the scene of a collision in downtown Toronto that left a homeless man dead Tuesday morning has been located, police say. Police said a driver operating a northbound black SUV was stopped at Wellington Street, and when they resumed their journey, they mounted the curb, striking a 57-year-old man sleeping on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Toronto police inspector Jeff Banglid speaks to media after a man was killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning. (CP24) "That individual was dragged for a short distance and left there as the driver fled the scene," Insp. Jeff Banglid told reporters at the scene.Later in the afternoon, police released photos of the vehicle involved, believed to be a black Ford Expedition. In a subsequent update Tuesday evening, police said the driver and the vehicle had been found with the public's assistance. Police did not identify the driver in their latest update. "No charges have been laid at this time, however Traffic Services continues to investigate this incident," police sai

