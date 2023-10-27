Drink up: Boil water advisory lifted in Johnson Township

On Monday, officials had asked residents and business owners in the Desbarats area to boil their water before using it for drinking, cooking, washing food, or brushing teeth, due to a potential problem with the water system.

Residents were also warned of a loss of water pressure and were asked to prepare for a water shutdown on that day. “We appreciate your patience for this past week as we worked on some of the water issues we had been experiencing,” the township said today in a news release.

