Dricus du Plessis Claims UFC 294’s Khamzat Chimaev Would Lose to Sean Strickland ‘Every Day of the Week’

doesn't sound keen on losing his place in the queue of middleweight title challengers, but he isn’t too worried, either.at UFC 294.

“When you look at this, I have one of two options,” du Plessis said. “The first thing I can say is a little bit of a jab is Khamzat’s hand is broken, right? So he should be ready to fight in seven weeks or he forfeits his title shot because that’s what happened to me. I wasn’t ready to fight in seven weeks with a broken foot.”

Du Plessis claims that whether the promotion puts Chimaev into a title fight upon his return or not, his own plans are unaffected. "It took me maybe a week or so to almost stop feeling sorry for myself like this is unfair," he said. "Life's not fair, and the fight game is definitely not fair. I just said what I'll do now is I'll run over the whole division, I'll run over the top five of this division, which will only make my move to light heavyweight quicker and easier.

The 29-year-old was also critical of Chimaev’s performance at UFC 294, seeing nothing that would lead him to consider the undefeated Chechen-born Swede a threat to win the belt. “If you want to give Khamzat the title shot, go right ahead,” he said.

