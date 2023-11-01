Doug Ford reveals his favourite chocolate bar in bizarre Halloween message

This week, it is Ford's Halloween message to the public that is not going over well, though it hasn't quite reached In an attempt to be fun-loving and spread the spirit of the season, the leader released a two-minute clip of him deliberating on which Halloween candy is the best since, as he states with a quip about his own weight,"I'm an expert."

Standing in front of some festive decor, Dougie is faced with various treats that he tests out one by one before making his final ruling (spoiler alert: Coffee Crisp wins).This year we had a little ‘battle’ to see which Halloween candy reigns supreme. I hope you enjoy this video and try this out with your families.

Then there were those who wondered if Ford gained anything from his mentions of Cadbury and Nestle — both"made right here in Ontario," he says in the video — and expressed joking shock that he didn't drop a Tim Hortons mention after his

Sounds about right. No loyalty and flips when the next shiny thing catches his eye. I’m surprised there wasn’t a Tim Hortons plug in there too.Criticisms include comments about the RCMP's investigation into his move to sell off swaths of the protected Greenbelt to developers — developers who received MZOs to fast-track their projects after attending a Ford family wedding,

Unfortunately for Ford, given everything that has come to light about his government's decisions in recent weeks, he is bound to be excoriated en masse whether he chooses to stay away from social media and press conferences or to engage as he did yesterday.

