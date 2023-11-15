Doug Ford government paying for-profit clinic more than hospitals for OHIP-covered surgeries, documents show

Premier Doug Ford's government gives a for-profit clinic more funding to perform certain OHIP-covered surgeries than it gives Ontario's public hospitals to perform the same operations, CBC News has learned. Ontario's government has never before made public the rates it pays a private clinic in Toronto to perform thousands of outpatient day surgeries each year.

