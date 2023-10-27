Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms

A CBC story saying the singer's ancestry may not be Indigenous has renewed debate about who gets to speak for whom.Eleanore Sunchild, an Indigenous lawyer and professor, says that Sainte-Marie hasn't used her claims of identity to gain advantages, unlike other so-called "pretendians."

Indigenous writer Drew Hayden Taylor says the singer-songwriter is deeply loved by many First Nations people, and her music and life have become part of Indigenous culture. Sainte-Marie said Thursday ahead of the CBC report that she doesn't know who her birth parents are and she considers herself "a proud member of the Native community with deep roots in Canada."

Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory. Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.

Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents.

Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.

