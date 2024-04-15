Double Standards in Criticism of Israel

Re: 'Who can stop Benjamin Netanyahu?' . I want to thank Michael Harris. The double-standard that he and his colleagues around the world apply to Israel has galvanized and united Jews in Israel and around the world as never before. Our eyes are now wide open. Jews know we can count on no one but ourselves. Mr. Harris’ latest biased attack relates to the tragic and accidental deaths of seven aid workers .
I also don’t recall any swift, public disclosure of actions taken or people held accountable for these other fatalities. Mr. Harris and his colleagues continue to quote death and injury figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health that have been proven to be fake. However, even if Hamas’ implausible casualty figures are to be believed, Israel is killing around 1.
