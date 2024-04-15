Double Standard in Reimbursement Rates for Dental Hygienists Under New Federal Plan

The Liberal government is guilty of a double standard when it comes to how much practitioners will be reimbursed under a new federal plan , the Canadian Dental Hygienists Association is charging.

“Ideally, we do believe that a dental hygienist in business for herself should be paid the same as a dental hygienist that’s working in a dental office for the same procedures,” said Donna Wells, the association’s manager of professional practice.As it stands, the difference is more than 20 per cent in some cases, she said.

The program is a key pillar of the Liberals’ political pact with the NDP, and is expected to offer government-sponsored coverage to uninsured families with an annual income under $90,000 per year.The hygienists’ association raised the issue of how much less Health Canada planned to pay them weeks ago, and Wells said they were surprised to see the discrepancy persist in the guides released last week.

For instance, in Manitoba, the program will pay a dentist’s office $62.80 for a unit of cleaning, but an independent hygienist would be paid only $49.04.

