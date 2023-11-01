Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators

Nova Scotia has launched a mobile app that will let users book health-care appointments, see expected emergency department wait times, and access vaccination records, among other things.4 schools in GTA evacuated due to bomb threats: policePolice have released video footage showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.
Highway 3 was reopened between Wellington Road and Centennial Avenue, as well as the First Avenue on ramp, after being closed for several hours.Four months after his daughter was killed in a violent incident in a London, Ont. home, a grieving father is calling for legislation to prevent more such tragedies.Claude and Sarah Wiggermann have spent their summer and fall frustrated with a pile fertilizer near their Bruce County property. “It’s dried human waste.
Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.Calgary police say Pineridge shooting was 'planned and targeted' Calgary police are continuing to look for suspects in a shooting in Pineridge last week that injured an innocent bystander.The Alberta government is promising reforms to reduce high auto insurances costs, but the Official Opposition says the changes are so soft and cosmetic they do little for drivers getting walloped by high premiums.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕
Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕
Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕
Source: ctvottawa | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyFaceoff | Read more ⮕