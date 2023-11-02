Donald Trump Jr. testifies in New York civil fraud case against Trump organization

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CP24: Donald Trump civil fraud trial: Trump Jr. testifiesDonald Trump Jr. testified Wednesday that he never worked on his father's financial statements, the documents at the heart of the civil fraud trial that threatens former President Donald Trump's real estate empire.

BNNBLOOMBERG: New York, New Jersey Offshore Wind Farms Imperiled by WritedownsThe crisis engulfing the US offshore wind industry escalated as Orsted A/S and BP Plc became the latest developers to take large writedowns on projects, putting President Joe Biden’s ambitious targets for renewable energy generation at risk.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Donald Trump Jr. to testify at father's civil fraud trialExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Donald Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric set to testify at fraud trial that threatens family’s empireNEW YORK (AP) — When Donald Trump became president in 2017, he handed day-to-day management of his real estate empire to his eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric...

GLOBALCALGARY: Donald Trump’s sons to testify in fraud case that threatens family’s empireDonald Trump Jr. is expected to testify Wednesday and Eric Trump on Thursday, as the trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit enters its second month.

LEGINSURRECTION: Dates Set for Testimony of Trump's Children in Civil TrialThe New York attorney general's office has revealed the dates for Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump to testify in the $250 million civil trial against the former president and his company. The trial accuses Trump of inflating his assets in financial statements.

