Donald Trump Jr. takes the witness stand in New York trial of fraud suit against his father

Donald Trump — the former president, family patriarch and 2024 Republican front-runner — is slated to take the stand on Monday. State lawyers have expected to call his eldest daughter, ex-Trump Organization executive and White House adviser Ivanka Trump, as their final witness on Nov. 8. On Wednesday, her lawyer filed an appeal challenging a judge’s decision to require her testimony.

Before the trial, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump’s financial statements were fraudulent. He ordered that a court-appointed receiver seize control of some of his companies — potentially stripping him and his family of such marquee properties as Trump Tower — though an appeals court has halted enforcement for now.Eric Trump has spent several days at the trial, often on the days his dad has been there. He’s commented sporadically, mostly on social media. On Oct.

“It doesn’t matter what the rules are, it doesn’t matter what the Constitution says, it doesn’t matter what general practices and business would be,” Donald Trump Jr. said Monday on Newsmax. “It doesn’t matter. They have a narrative, they have an end goal, and they’ll do whatever it takes to get there.”

“Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!” Trump wrote in one of several posts. David McArdle, an appraiser at commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, testified that Eric Trump had substantial input on valuing planned-but-never-built townhomes at a Trump-owned golf course in the New York City suburbs. McArdle said Eric Trump arrived at a “more lofty value” than him for the project but that going with the scion’s higher number wouldn’t have been credible.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Ivanka Trump's Testimony Delayed in New York Civil Fraud TrialThe testimony of Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, in her father's New York civil fraud trial has been delayed until next week to allow sufficient time for questioning. The trial, which threatens to disrupt the Trump family's real estate empire, has been filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Donald Trump, his company, and top executives.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: New York, New Jersey Offshore Wind Farms Imperiled by WritedownsThe crisis engulfing the US offshore wind industry escalated as Orsted A/S and BP Plc became the latest developers to take large writedowns on projects, putting President Joe Biden’s ambitious targets for renewable energy generation at risk.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Donald Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric set to testify at fraud trial that threatens family’s empireNEW YORK (AP) — When Donald Trump became president in 2017, he handed day-to-day management of his real estate empire to his eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Donald Trump’s sons to testify in fraud case that threatens family’s empireDonald Trump Jr. is expected to testify Wednesday and Eric Trump on Thursday, as the trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit enters its second month.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Donald Trump Jr. to testify at father's civil fraud trialExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

LEGINSURRECTION: Dates Set for Testimony of Trump's Children in Civil TrialThe New York attorney general's office has revealed the dates for Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump to testify in the $250 million civil trial against the former president and his company. The trial accuses Trump of inflating his assets in financial statements.

Source: LegInsurrection | Read more ⮕