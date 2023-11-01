Donald Trump civil fraud trial: Trump Jr. testifies

“I had an obligation to listen to the people with intimate knowledge of those things,” he said. “If they put something forward, I wasn't working on the document, but if they tell me that it's accurate, based on their accounting assessment of all of the materials. ... These people had an incredible intimate knowledge, and I relied on it.”
The ex-president's eldest son is kicking off a blockbuster stretch as the trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit enters its second month. Both of the ex-president's eldest sons are executive vice presidents at the Trump Organization. Eric Trump has oversight over the company's operations, while his brother has been involved in running the company's property development.
“It doesn't matter what the rules are, it doesn't matter what the Constitution says, it doesn't matter what general practices and business would be,” Donald Trump Jr. said Monday on Newsmax. “It doesn't matter. They have a narrative, they have an end goal, and they'll do whatever it takes to get there.”
Building to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump's testimony, state lawyers have asked other witnesses about their roles leading the Trump Organization and their involvement, over the years, in valuing their father's properties and preparing his financial statements. Their names have also appeared on various emails and documents entered into evidence.
In his July 2022 clip, Donald Trump Jr. testified about his scant knowledge of the accounting standards known as Generally Accepted Accounting Principles - which state lawyers say were used at times and disregarded at others in preparing Donald Trump's financial statements.
