Don’t fear, revere the bats this Halloween

As Kitimat embraces the spirit of Halloween with festive decorations one local expert is hoping to shift the narrative on one of the most popular symbols of the season.

“A single bat can eat an amount of insects equivalent to its own body weight in just one night,” Quinn said. Such an appetite is vital in keeping harmful insect populations at bay and boosting the resiliency of crops and gardens.

"I know of several farmers who have attics full of bats," Quinn said with a laugh. "I counted 400 in one of them — the farmer was stoked! Bats everywhere are in need of a little assistance from conservation-minded communities. In the Northwest, extreme drought conditions lowered insect counts to critical lows this year. The trend for hotter summers also means bat boxes facing direct sunlight may have been too warm for bats to roost. The unpredictability of climactic and environmental conditions overall are adding untold stressors to bats every year.

Over half of the 15 species in B.C. are now at risk, and with the recent detection of White-Nose Syndrome (WNS) fungus in Grand Forks, the urgency for bat conservation and awareness has intensified. This disease is harmless to humans and pets, but is agitating for bats as it accumulates on their noses, disturbing their hibernation and forcing their bodies to use up precious fat stores. Between 80 to 95 per cent of an infected roost will die from causes related to starvation and fatigue.

As B.C. is one of the last regions in North America without endemic WNS, researchers and scientists are racing to learn as much as possible about the province's populations so they can best aide their recovery if and when the fungus takes hold. Changing public perceptions is key to that success.

