Don't be fooled by Trudeau's 'flip flop' on the carbon tax, Poilievre tells Atlantic Canadians

Speaking in St. John’s, N.L., on Friday Poilievre accused the prime minister of being in “total panic mode” as his numbers are plunging in Atlantic Canada.

“Justin Trudeau’s not worried about the cost of living. He’s worried about the cost of votes, and that’s what caused his panicked flip flop,” he said. Oil is used to heat only a fraction of Canadian homes, but it’s the main energy source for the Atlantic region’s 2.6 million residents.

Trudeau’s announcement coincided with the start of his chief political rival’s tour of Liberal ridings in Atlantic Canada. Poilievre started his series of “Axe the Tax” rallies in Liberal MP Kody Blois’ Nova Scotia riding on Thursday evening. headtopics.com

Blois said a summer of record forest fires and flash floods was a reminder of the effects of climate change for Atlantic Canadians. “When I talk to most conservative-minded individuals, they are concerned about his trajectory in terms of what he represents because it’s a different type of conservatism than what we’ve generally seen in the country,” said Blois.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Trudeau, Poilievre reject NDP attempt to cap PM powersLiberal and Conservative MPs have defeated an NDP attempt to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways that sought to instill democratic controls on the prime minister's powers. Read more ⮕

Poilievre says Trudeau's carbon tax pause is a 'scam' to win re-electionConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference regarding his “Axe the Tax” message from the roof a parking garage in St. John’s on Friday, Oct.27, 2023. Read more ⮕

Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. Read more ⮕

Politics Briefing: Poilievre says Trudeau’s rollback of carbon policy was ‘panicked’ political moveEast Coast premiers welcome measures to increase rural rebate, exempt home heating oil Read more ⮕

Trudeau to make announcement on Atlantic and rural Canadian affordability measuresPrime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making an announcement Thursday about affordability measures for Atlantic and rural Canadians. According to his updated itinerary, the 4 p.m. 'update' will be followed by a media availability. Read more ⮕

Trudeau softens federal carbon tax amid backlash in Atlantic CanadaThe PM announced that the government will increase the carbon tax rebate paid to households in rural areas and exempt home heating oil from the carbon tax for three years Read more ⮕