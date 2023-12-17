Don Ferrey: The Man Who Sells Christmas Trees for the Love of It

When Don Ferrey started selling Christmas trees he grew on a 22-acre parcel of land a few kilometres northeast of the Prince George Airport, he knew he wasn’t going to get rich doing it. Nineteen years later, the owner/operator of Happy Pappy’s Christmas Tree Farm figures he’s makes “about 17 cents an hour” for all the work he puts into producing his Norway spruce, blue Spruce and sub-alpine fir trees, but it’s well worth it to him.

He does it because he likes people and seeing their reactions when they turn their annual Christmas tree hunt into a what will become a lifetime memory. Tree hunters come to his farm to choose the tree they want and cut it down themselves, then get to sit around a raging campfire to sip coffee or hot chocolate and shoot the breeze. He produces only enough to sell about 75 trees annually, most of them seven- or eight-footers, at $65 each. If you do the math that adds less than $5,000 a year to add to Ferrie’s pension incom





