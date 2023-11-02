Dollar tracks Treasury yields lower as Fed stays on hold

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that a recent market-driven rise in Treasury bond yields, home mortgage rates and other financing costs could have their own impact on the economy as long as they persist.

The Aussie rose 0.5% to a three-week high of $0.6426, while the kiwi similarly jumped more than 0.5% to hit a two-week top of $0.58825. "It seems to us that the FOMC is now in hold mode, albeit in a hawkish way, rather than simply on pause," said Wells Fargo chief economist Jay Bryson."That is, we think the bar to further rate increases is higher now than it was a few months ago."

"We will likely need to see some labour market weakness before target inflation is reached," said Lon Erickson, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. Market pricing shows a nearly 15% chance that the Fed could begin cutting rates as early as next March, according to the CME FedWatch tool, compared with a roughly 10% chance a week ago.

The Japanese currency last stood at 150.44 per dollar, having slid to a one-year low of 151.74 per dollar earlier in the week in the wake of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) monetary policy decision. "This almost feels like the end of the line for YCC, but the extent to which the BOJ will intervene in the JGB market should 10-year yields rise above 1% is as yet unclear," said Tom Kenny, senior international economist at ANZ.

