Dollar tracks Treasury yields lower as Fed stays on hold

The decision lifted sentiment in Wall Street, which spilled over into the Asia day, giving a small boost to the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars. "It seems to us that the FOMC is now in hold mode, albeit in a hawkish way, rather than simply on pause," said Wells Fargo chief economist Jay Bryson. "That is, we think the bar to further rate increases is higher now than it was a few months ago."
Market pricing shows a nearly 15% chance that the Fed could begin cutting rates as early as next March, according to the CME FedWatch tool, compared with a roughly 10% chance a week ago. Investors were still struggling to digest the implications of the central bank's piecemeal tweak to its controversial bond yield control policy - a move that has sent Japan's bond market and currency reacting in divergence.
Elsewhere, sterling rose 0.35% to $1.2192 ahead of the Bank of England's rate decision later on Thursday, where expectations are for the central bank to keep rates on hold.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕
Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕
Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕