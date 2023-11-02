Dollar tracks Treasury yields lower as Fed stays on hold

The decision lifted sentiment in Wall Street, which spilled over into the Asia day, giving a small boost to the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars. "It seems to us that the FOMC is now in hold mode, albeit in a hawkish way, rather than simply on pause," said Wells Fargo chief economist Jay Bryson. "That is, we think the bar to further rate increases is higher now than it was a few months ago."

Market pricing shows a nearly 15% chance that the Fed could begin cutting rates as early as next March, according to the CME FedWatch tool, compared with a roughly 10% chance a week ago. Investors were still struggling to digest the implications of the central bank's piecemeal tweak to its controversial bond yield control policy - a move that has sent Japan's bond market and currency reacting in divergence.

Elsewhere, sterling rose 0.35% to $1.2192 ahead of the Bank of England's rate decision later on Thursday, where expectations are for the central bank to keep rates on hold.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KITCONEWSNOW: Stocks keep gains after Fed decision; 10-yr Treasury yield hits 2-wk lowMarket News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Stocks gain ahead of Fed decision; Treasury yields slipKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: US dollar firms after Fed leaves rate-hike option openMarket News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Fed's Powell says higher rates need to persist to affect Fed policy choicesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Fed buzz: words to watch for as the Fed sets ratesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Fed buzz: words to watch for as the Fed sets ratesHere are a few words and phrases to watch for in the Fed's post-meeting statement on Wednesday and in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference, and what...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕