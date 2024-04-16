Dollar Rises on Strong US Retail Sales, Yen Hits Lowest Level Since 1990

TOKYO - The dollar stood just off its highest since early November against a handful of peer currencies on Tuesday, raising intervention worries as the yen languished at its lowest level since 1990 following hotter-than-expected U.S. retail sales .

Markets are now pricing in a 41% chance of the Fed cutting rates in July, compared with around 50% before the data, according to CME FedWatch tool. The likelihood of the first cut coming in September has bumped up to nearly 46%. The U.S. dollar index touched 106.27, the highest since Nov. 2, after the data. It last hovered around 106.23.

"How it reacts around that level should provide a good indication of whether have thrown in the towel with intervention." Screaming Into the Void Despite an astronomical number of red flags, investors who poured their hard-earned cash into former president Donald Trump's Truth Social meme stock are experiencing a rude awakening.

The energy sector is ripe for fresh gains due to attractive valuations, investor positioning, and structural tailwinds, David Rosenberg said.If you've ever wondered how the truly wealthy amassed their fortunes, you're not alone. Surprisingly, it isn't solely their formidable entrepreneurial instincts or innate talent for disrupting...Likely market reaction after Iran attacks Israel

Dollar Yen Retail Sales Intervention Chinese Yuan Economic Data Slowdown

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dollar pauses ahead of US inflation data, yen nears 1990 lowsThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Police ID man whose body travelled 240 km in Niagara waters, starting in 1990A view of Canada is seen from the US side at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York on June 22, 2019.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Oil prices under pressure as US dollar risesWhile oil prices (CL=F, BZ=F) face some downward pressure, they have remained above the crucial $80 level. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the details...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Oil retreats from multi-month highs, strong U.S. dollar dents demandBrent crude futures for May fell 28 cents to $87.10 a barrel by 0711 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for April delivery fell 47 cents to $83.00

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Gold prices fall from record high while US dollar risesGold prices (GC=F) are retreating from their recent record highs during Friday's trading session, as the US dollar (DX=F) experiences its biggest weekly jump...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

‘Critical tipping point’: Home price forecast rises amid strong start to 2024, says Royal LePage'Just about every region from coast to coast remains chronically short of housing supply.”

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »