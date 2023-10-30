Dollar holds near 150 yen as central bank policy, data deluge awaited

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsSINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar inched broadly higher in cautious trade on Monday and held near 150 yen as traders looked to a policy decision by the Bank of Japan later in the week, alongside other major central bank meetings and a slew of economic data releases globally.

A PMI data deluge, inflation figures in the euro zone and U.S. nonfarm payrolls also add to the mix of the event-packed week. "I think for the FOMC and the Bank of England, they will be pretty low key with them leaving interest rates on hold. The BOJ meeting will be the most interesting one (given) heightened speculation over a policy tweak at this meeting."

A recent surge in global interest rates has heightened pressure on the BOJ to change its bond yield control, as speculation mounts that the dovish central bank could hike its existing yield cap at this week's meeting. headtopics.com

In the broader market, currency moves were largely subdued as traders stayed on guard and risk sentiment remained fragile. "The geopolitical backdrop in the Middle East remains a dominant market consideration," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.The dollar index edged 0.03% higher to 106.63, as investors assessed what the recent run of resilient U.S. economic data would mean for the Fed's rate outlook.

While expectations are for the Fed to leave interest rates on hold when it announces its policy decision later in the week, markets are pricing in a roughly 19% chance of a hike in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool. headtopics.com

