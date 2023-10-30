Dollar holds near 150 yen as central bank policy, data deluge awaited

FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, British pound and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes are seen in a picture illustrationSINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar inched broadly higher in cautious trade on Monday and held near 150 yen as traders looked to a policy decision by the Bank of Japan later in the week, alongside other major central bank meetings and a slew of economic data releases globally.

A PMI data deluge, inflation figures in the euro zone and U.S. nonfarm payrolls also add to the mix of the event-packed week. "I think for the FOMC and the Bank of England, they will be pretty low key with them leaving interest rates on hold. The BOJ meeting will be the most interesting one (given) heightened speculation over a policy tweak at this meeting."

A recent surge in global interest rates has heightened pressure on the BOJ to change its bond yield control, as speculation mounts that the dovish central bank could hike its existing yield cap at this week's meeting. headtopics.com

In the broader market, currency moves were largely subdued as traders stayed on guard and risk sentiment remained fragile. Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending surged in September as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and travelled, keeping spending on a higher growth path heading into the fourth quarter.

"While the Fed will certainly not provide forward guidance in the classical sense at the upcoming meeting, it has already provided some helpful information on its interpretation of recent developments: a more balanced view of risks," said Christian Scherrmann, U.S. economist at DWS. headtopics.com

TC Energy Corp. Pursues Multibillion-Dollar Asset Sale to Reduce DebtPipeline and transportation company TC Energy Corp. is planning to sell minority stakes in ANR Pipeline Co. and its Mexican operation, among other potential transactions, to reduce debt and fund new investments. The combined value of these assets is approximately $10 billion. Read more ⮕

Ontario Residents Eligible for Free Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine Starting MondayStarting Monday, Ontario residents aged six months and older can receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine. Health Minister Sylvia Jones urges people to stay safe and healthy during respiratory illness season by getting vaccinated. The vaccines will be available at local pharmacies, public health units, and primary health care providers. Read more ⮕

Dollar Bears May Not Benefit from Year-End WeaknessDespite the usual year-end weakness in the greenback, uncertainties in the global market may prevent dollar bears from profiting. Read more ⮕

Strong Dollar Keeps Rate Hikes on Table for Asian Central BanksAsian central banks are seen to raise interest rates over the next six months, with a stronger dollar and rising oil prices keeping countries from Australia to Indonesia and South Korea on a tightening path. Read more ⮕

Fire breaks out in unoccupied building in Old MontrealAn overnight fire in an unoccupied building in Old Montreal is being investigated by police. More than 150 firefighters battled the blaze, which started on Friday evening and was brought under control the next morning. The cause of the fire is unknown, but arson investigators are on the scene. The building, constructed in 1950, was listed for sale with a price of $10 million and potential for redevelopment. Read more ⮕

Fire breaks out in unoccupied building in Old MontrealAn overnight fire in an unoccupied building in Old Montreal is being investigated by police. More than 150 firefighters battled the blaze, which started on Friday evening and was brought under control the next morning. The cause of the fire is unknown, but arson investigators are on the scene. The building, constructed in 1950, was listed for sale with a price of $10 million and potential for redevelopment. Read more ⮕