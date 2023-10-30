Dollar Eases as Traders Await Central Bank Meetings and Economic Data

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased a touch on Monday, and the yen managed to stay on the stronger side of 150 per dollar, as traders looked ahead to several major central bank meetings and a slew of economic data releases this week.
A deluge of purchasing managers' surveys, euro zone inflation and GDP data, and U.S. nonfarm payrolls at the end of the week will also be competing for the top of traders' minds. "On paper, there should not be enough out there to knock the dollar's dominance this week, but focus on the U.S. quarterly refunding could throw some curveballs."
The dollar index was last down 0.14% at 106.45, hurt by a small pick up in the euro , which gained 0.17% to $1.05835. In the mix in Europe on Monday was cooling German state inflation data, which pointed to slowing headline inflation in the euro zone's largest economy, and a separate release showing German gross domestic product fell by 0.1% quarter on quarter, though this was above expectations.
A recent surge in global interest rates has heightened pressure on the BOJ to change its bond yield control policy, as speculation mounts that the central bank could hike its existing yield cap at this week's meeting.
The yen was little changed at 149.75 per dollar, getting a slight reprieve after having struck a one-year trough of 150.78 per dollar last week.U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday will also be important for expectations of the Fed's rate hike path.