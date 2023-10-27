Dollar eases as month-end flows weigh; eyes on Fed and BOJ

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The dollar edged down against a basket of currencies on Friday, pulled down by portfolio rebalancing, but was on track to end the week higher as fresh data reinforced the view the U.S. economy remains on a firm footing.

The dollar index , which measures the currency's strength against a basket of six rivals, was 0.07 % lower at 106.5 , with analysts attributing some weakness to currency trading to rebalance portfolios. The index was up 0.4% for the week.

Following big gains for the July-September period the dollar has struggled to make further advances despite relatively upbeat U.S. economic data, Rai noted. Cooling inflation will likely keep the Fed on pause in coming months, traders bet on Friday, even as persistent underlying price pressures amid strong consumer spending kept some chance of a rate hike later this year in play. headtopics.com

The European Central Bank on Thursday left interest rates unchanged as expected, ending an unprecedented streak of 10 consecutive rate hikes.Data earlier this week showed euro zone business activity took a surprise turn for the worse this month.

The yen pulled back from 150 per dollar, a level some have seen as a potential trigger for intervention by Japanese authorities.Japan will continue to respond to the currency market"with a strong sense of urgency," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters on Friday. headtopics.com

