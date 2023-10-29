Dollar Bears May Not Benefit from Year-End Weakness

(Bloomberg) -- A trend of year-end weakness in the greenback may fail to rescue dollar bears, given the current economic and geopolitical uncertainties in the global market.Canada Plans College Crackdown Amid Foreign Student Troubles

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has slumped every December for the past six straight years, with an average drop of about 1.4%, with its weakness starting in November four times. A basket of Asian currencies against the dollar gained about 1.2% on average in both November and December.

Strong US economic data has persisted in recent months and the Fed continues to debate the possibility of hiking rates again this year, a move that would likely benefit the greenback. The market is pricing in just about a 20% chance of a hike by year-end, but the 10-year Treasury yield is not far from the psychological 5% level after reaching its highest since 2007 last week. headtopics.com

Some strategists see Asia’s currencies getting a boost should China’s recovery finally gain traction. Beijing announced a 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) boost in economic aid this week. The currencies are also heavily dependent on the path of US yields, against which the potential returns on regional assets are often compared.

For Mizuho's Varathan, with so many external factors weighing on the dollar, it's hard to judge whether history will be a guide this year.

