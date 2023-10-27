Dog dies of injuries after truck he was in stolen

Calgary police have been investigating an incident involving a truck that was stolen with a dog inside it since Wednesday.Rosco, a three-year-old German Shepherd, was found injured on the side of a highway before being rushed to the vet. (Lisa Wiedemann-Johns/Facebook)Rosco, a three-year-old German Shepherd, was inside a truck parked outside a residence in the southwest neighbourhood of Lakeview when the vehicle was stolen on Wednesday morning.

Calgary police have been investigating the incident since that day. The owners were offering a $5,000 reward for Rosco's safe return, but on Thursday evening someone who was passing by on Stoney Trail found Rosco injured after he had been hit by a car."A lovely lady found him after he was hit on Stoney Trail, and took him to the Fish Creek vet hospital. Everyone did the best they could, but he did not make it," Lisa Wiedemann-Johns, one of Rosco's owners, wrote on Facebook.

Read more:

CBCCalgary »

Missing Calgary dog, lost when thieves stole owner’s truck, dies after being hit by carA dog who was missing after a truck was stolen from Lakeview was found Thursday night but unfortunately he had been hit by a car and died a short time later. Read more ⮕

Meet Skylar: Resilient 2-year-old German Shepherd mix ready for adoption[1:16 PM] Shane Struck Meet Skylar: Resilient 2-year-old German Shepherd mix ready for adoption Hailey Murphy from the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) introduces us to Skylar, a lovable two-year-old German Shepherd mix who had a challenging past but is now ready for adoption. Read more ⮕

German plans to replace Patriot system given to Ukraine delayedExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Man Indicted On Murder Charges Over Attack On 2 U.S. Tourists Near German CastleAn American man has been charged with murder and other offenses for attacking two women near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany in June. Read more ⮕

American man charged with murder in fatal attack on 2 tourists near German castleAn American man has been charged with murder and other offenses for attacking two women from the U.S. near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany in June and pushing them into a ravine, fatally injuring one of them, prosecutors said Thursday. Read more ⮕

German Top Court Backs Legislation Speeding Up LNG ProjectsGermany’s top administrative judges gave another boost to government measures fast-tracking the construction of installations to secure energy supply after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Read more ⮕